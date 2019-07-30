Elderly man attacked, robbed during NW Oklahoma City home invasion 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three suspects have been arrested and two are still on the run after a brutal attack, robbery and home invasion. It happened around midnight Tuesday at a home in Warwick Estates near NW 122n and MacArthur.

"Just talking to my parents, and apparently there was a home invasion next door,” Bryan Byars told News 4.

That’s the news the Byars woke up to early Tuesday morning after his elderly neighbor was beaten and robbed in his own home.

"It's sad, you know. I hope he's okay,” Byars said. “I'm glad, I heard they caught a couple of them already."

20-year-old Christopher Barr, 26-year-old Kiaira Johnson and a third unidentified suspect were caught in the act.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that he heard his doorbell ring multiple times and he went to see who it was. A woman was at the door and asked him if someone named Tiffany was there.

When the victim told her no, two men allegedly appeared from behind the woman, pushed the door open and pushed the victim to the ground.

The men hit him repeatedly in the face and on the head with their fists. The victim told police that one of them put a gun to his head and kept saying he was going to “pop” him.

"Thankfully, he was not seriously injured. They demanded cash and jewelry in the house. They were not able to get away with either. They did steal his wallet,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers on scene told News 4 that the victim’s granddaughter heard the commotion, locked herself in her bedroom and called 911.

"One of our officers was just a few blocks away, got there very quickly, saw five people fleeing from the home,” Knight said.

Police had Air One and the K9 unit out. They caught up to three of them.

Two suspects are still on the run.

"I've never heard of anything like that happening here, just a few cars broken into randomly but, other than that, that kind of thing doesn't really happen over here,” Byars said. "I'm glad he's okay."