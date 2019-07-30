× EMBARK to take over public transit service in Norman from CART

NORMAN, Okla. – City leaders in Norman have approved a contract with EMBARK to operate the city’s recently acquired public transit system.

“Great cities provide quality public transit options for their residents. While this change was unexpected, we were successful in maintaining service throughout the transition,” said Mayor Breea Clark. “I look forward to working with my Council colleagues and Norman residents on improving the current service and creating a public transit system that better serves our community’s needs going forward.”

EMBARK will take over the operation of fixed-route service from CART beginning on Aug. 3.

Officials say CART will continue to operate paratransit service until Oct. 1., which is when EMBARK will assume that responsibility.

Throughout the August 5 – October 31 transition, fares will not be collected on either fixed-route or paratransit service.

“Our top priority throughout this transition process has been to ensure that Norman residents who depend on the bus system would not see a change to their level of service,” said Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary. “We are pleased that we’ve been able to work out an agreement with the cooperation of CART and EMBARK to achieve that goal with no gaps in service.”