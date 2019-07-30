× EMSA issues third Heat Alert of the summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA issued the third Heat Alert of the summer on Tuesday after a rise of heat-related illnesses in the metro.

In the last 24 hours, EMSA has received six heat-related 911 emergency calls. Two of those patients had to be transported to local emergency rooms.

EMSA issues a Heat Alert when five or more people call 911 specifically naming “heat” as the cause of their emergency. The Heat Alert is canceled when temperatures decrease substantially or fewer heat-related calls are received.

This summer, 139 people have suffered heat-related emergencies.

Tips to help you stay healthy in the heat:

Pre-hydration is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA warns that no pets or children should be left in cars, even when the heat alert isn’t in effect. Temperatures can escalate quickly inside a vehicle.