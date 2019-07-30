Former volunteer wrestling coach charged with sexual assault of minor

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former volunteer wrestling coach is now facing charges after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor.

In October, police arrested 38-year-old Patrick Luhm on complaints of soliciting sex from a minor and first-degree rape by instrumentation.

Shortly before his arrest, Luhm was a volunteer wrestling coach at Prodigy Wrestling Academy.

After learning about his arrest, officials with the academy told News 4 that Luhm is no longer allowed on the property and will have no further involvement with the organization.

The Prodigy Wrestling Academy released this statement:

"Today I was made aware of charges that were brought against one of prodigies (sic) assistant coaches Patrick Luhm. As the leader of this program I have taken steps to protect our kids first and foremost. This coach is no longer affiliated with the prodigy wrestling program.We take the teaching and protection of our kids very seriously. All possible precautions are taken when taking on volunteer coaches such as background checks and character references. The details of the charges are not known by us at this time and are currently being handled by local law enforcement. Please be patient with us as we are learning about the situation as the details become available. As a parent of two children in the wrestling club I understand your concern as parents and would welcome you to contact me with any questions."

At this point, it is unclear how Luhm knew the alleged victim.

