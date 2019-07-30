× Jogger leads officers to deadly motorcycle wreck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near Lake Stanley Draper.

Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a jogger came upon a motorcycle crash on the south side of Lake Stanley Draper.

Officials say it appears that the motorcyclist lost control and ran into light poles in the area. “This is just speculation on my part, as you’re driving south on Lake Stanley Draper, it looks as if the road continues to go south but it actually veers to the left, just south of 119th St. At that point, it seems that he hit the brakes,” said Capt. Ronnie Beck, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

At this point, it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Sadly, the driver died from his injuries.

Investigators say they are working to determine what other factors may have played a role in the crash.