Officials investigating after man becomes unresponsive, dies following arrest, Bethany police say

BETHANY, Okla. – Bethany police are investigating after a man became unresponsive during an arrest and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Monday, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area near NW 63rd and Rockwell in reference to a disturbance.

Police were told that a man was hitting vehicles, falling down in his driveway, making noises and may have been under the influence. Police were also told a person tried to check on the man, but the man “became aggressive and assumed a fighting stance,” police say.

According to Bethany police, when an officer arrived at the scene, they found the man rolling on the ground making “snorting and moaning sounds.”

The man was then placed in handcuffs.

Police say within minutes, the man started showing signs of a possible overdose and became unresponsive.

NARCAN was administered and officers began CPR.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

The officer involved in the initial contact with the man has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Bethany Police Department at (405) 789-2323.