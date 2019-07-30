× OHP investigating ATV crash that claimed life of 12-year-old boy

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an ATV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy.

It happened July 20, just after 7:30 p.m., one mile west of State Highway 52 and State Highway 266 junction, three miles east of Dewar.

OHP officials are still investigating what led up to the crash, but say a 12-year-old boy was driving an ATV at the time of the incident.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries on July 22.