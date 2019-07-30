× Oklahoma medical marijuana companies file lawsuit against Facebook

TULSA, Okla. – The owners of seven medical marijuana dispensaries in Oklahoma have filed a lawsuit against a social media giant.

According to the Tulsa World, the medical marijuana dispensary owners filed a lawsuit against Facebook, claiming that the social media website is locking down their pages when they post about their businesses.

Facebook’s community standards say the company prohibits attempts by individuals, manufacturers and retailers selling “non-medical drugs, pharmaceutical drugs and marijuana.”

The lawsuit claims that when their pages are locked, there is no way for them to contact anyone within Facebook to get assistance.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court order to prevent Facebook from censoring their pages. They are also seeking at least $75,000 for “economic harm” since they use Facebook to attract new customers.