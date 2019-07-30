Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to grandson’s murder after leaving him in casino parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder by child neglect in Indian Country after she allegedly left her 5-year-old grandson in a hot car for hours last summer while she was at a casino.

According to an affidavit, officials say 50-year-old Alanna Jean Orr was caring for her grandson on June 21, 2018, when she went to the Kickapoo Casino in Harrah. Officials say surveillance video showed Orr arriving at the casino at 1:23 p.m. and leaving at 7:28 p.m.

Court records say her grandson was in the car during this time, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees that day. Officials say about 15 minutes after she left the casino, Orr called 911 to report that her grandson had choked and was not breathing.

Emergency officials arrived and tried to resuscitate the five-year-old, “but found that rigor mortis had already begun.”

Officials say Orr was arrested in April following her indictment by a federal grand jury for second-degree felony murder by child neglect in Indian Country. Investigators say the crime was subject to federal jurisdiction because Orr and the child are both Native American and the offense took place on tribal trust land.

On Tuesday, Orr pleaded guilty to the indictment. During her hearing, Orr admitted that she caused her grandson’s death.

Orr faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $250,000.