Parole officer charged with ‘stomach-churning’ civil rights violations

TULSA, Okla. – A probation and parole officer has been charged with civil rights violations after officials say he used his power over two women while they were on probation.

“No individual or group of individuals is above the law. I am committed to identifying and eradicating civil rights abuses by law enforcement and others,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “The defendant in this case was an Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Officer. The civil rights violations he is alleged to have perpetrated upon two female victims are not only stomach-churning but an affront on our justice system.”

Authorities say 35-year-old Steven Michael Powers is charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law based on two incidents that occurred in 2015 and 2019.

In one case, Powers allegedly forced his penis upon a victim’s mouth against her will.

In another case, investigators say he exposed himself, touched her with his genitals and masturbated in front of her.

In both incidents, officials allege that Powers willfully deprived the two victims of liberty without due process of law, which includes the right to bodily integrity.

“While in his capacity as an Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Officer, Steven Powers’ conduct was an abuse of the authority and trust bestowed upon him,” said Special Agent in Charge Melissa Godbold of the FBI Oklahoma City Division. “The civil rights violations in which Powers is alleged to have committed not only violate the Constitutional rights of his victims, but undermines the integrity of our judicial system. This investigation epitomizes the FBI’s commitment to addressing incidents in which an officer’s actions betray the public’s trust.”