Police searching for couple accused of breaking into Oklahoma City school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a couple who allegedly broke into an Oklahoma City school.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage of two people who are accused of breaking into Classen School of Advanced Studies.

Investigators say the couple was seen going into several rooms inside the school.

A short time later, the woman was allegedly seen carrying a duffle bag and a box full of items from a room.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.