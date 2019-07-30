Police: Thieves use stolen SUV to run into Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary

Posted 5:47 pm, July 30, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – Officials in Tulsa are searching for a group of thieves who allegedly used an SUV to pull off a theft at an Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensary.

The surveillance video captured the SUV driving straight into the Lovelight Cannabis Co. business in Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

“We’ve got a pretty advanced alarm system and I get quite a few false calls, so at first, it’s just, pull up the cameras and expect to see nothing, but there was a car inside the store,” the owner told FOX 23.

After crashing into the building, three suspects could be seen running into the dispensary. They were seen smashing a glass case and stealing a tip jar, but the owner says they didn’t get away with much.

“Everything we carry is highly secured at night,” he said. “They took $5 from the tip jar and a set of scales.”

Police say the SUV was reported as stolen.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.