Police: Thieves use stolen SUV to run into Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary

TULSA, Okla. – Officials in Tulsa are searching for a group of thieves who allegedly used an SUV to pull off a theft at an Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensary.

The surveillance video captured the SUV driving straight into the Lovelight Cannabis Co. business in Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

“We’ve got a pretty advanced alarm system and I get quite a few false calls, so at first, it’s just, pull up the cameras and expect to see nothing, but there was a car inside the store,” the owner told FOX 23.

After crashing into the building, three suspects could be seen running into the dispensary. They were seen smashing a glass case and stealing a tip jar, but the owner says they didn’t get away with much.

“Everything we carry is highly secured at night,” he said. “They took $5 from the tip jar and a set of scales.”

Police say the SUV was reported as stolen.