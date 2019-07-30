× Police: Victim found shot outside of NE Oklahoma City hotel dies from injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – The victim of a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City has died, police say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Relax Inn near NE 23rd St. and MLK in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one person shot outside of the hotel.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. He has not yet been identified pending notification for next of kin.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.