“Something like this could kill her,” Woman worried for mother’s safety in nursing home

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two years ago, Kenzie Nesevitch's mother suffered a stroke.

Since then, she has been dealing with health problems.

“My mom was a single mom growing up, raising me, she was very active in her church, just very social, loved people,” said Nesevitch. “For her to be in the position that she’s in now, it’s pretty heartbreaking to see.”

Nesevitch says her mother's problems grew right after she moved into the Meadowlake Estates nursing home.

“I’m constantly going and checking on her every day to make sure that she’s OK because I really feel like, at any point in time, something like this could kill her,” said concerned daughter Kenzie Nesevitch.

One of the most recent inspections done by the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that this nursing home has a "pattern of deficiencies that constitutes actual harm."

OSDH long-term care sent News 4 this statement regarding the incident:

"Meadowlakes Estates is licensed by the State of Oklahoma and federally certified for Medicare and Medicaid Services. As such, the facility must comply with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services State Operation Manual, the Nursing Home Care Act and Long-Term Care Security Act Title 63 of the Oklahoma Statutes and Chapter 675 Nursing and Specialized Facilities. The scope and severity of a deficiency will constitute the recommended enforcement actions. Investigations conducted at the facility between December 2018 and May 2019 resulted in 17 deficiencies identified as an opportunity to correct and 1 at actual harm. The recommended enforcement actions consisted of Denial of Payment for New Admissions from 3/19/2019 thru 4/25/2019, Directed In Service Training, Mandatory Termination of Certification if not in compliance by 6/19/2019 and a Civil Monetary Penalty of $1460 per day beginning November 11,2018 until compliance is reached. On 4/26/2019 the facility reached compliance. At present, OSDH is conducting an ongoing complaint investigation."

A survey done by Medicare shows an overall rating of one out of five stars for the nursing home.

Nesevitch says they were so worried about her 49-year-old mother that they installed cameras into her mother's room. She says she believes that has helped in some instances, but she says some things haven't changed.

“She can’t tell you what she wants or express what she needs, so she’ll yell to try and get someone to come in. And there was someone that walked in and she was just mocking my mom, like mocking her the way that she was yelling just mean, just mean things,” she said, "I saw an aide put my mom in bed, and she just kind of threw my mom in bed, across the bed with her side being paralyzed, she just kinda of fell."

News 4 attempted to reach the nursing home multiple times on Tuesday and did not receive a response. When our crews visited the Meadowlake Estates nursing home, the doors were locked.

Nesevitch says they have thought many times about moving her mother out, but she's worried about how that would affect her health.

“With people in the cognitive state like my mom, it becomes a big shock to them to have to move them and it could possibly be detrimental for her to move,” she said.

Now, she has a message for nursing home employees everywhere.

“These people in these nursing homes are someone’s family; that’s someone’s mom or someone’s brother, or sister, that’s someone’s loved one so that’s the biggest thing, these aren’t just regular people, they’re someone’s loved one,” said Nesevitch.

She is also hoping she can reach Governor Stitt with this issue.

News 4 attempted to reach out to a long list of co-owners and investors for Meadowlake Estates, one of which, the City of Pauls Valley.

City employees say they can't make a comment right now because they didn't know specifics about this incident, but they are going to continue to look into it.