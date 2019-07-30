Sweet boy with a sad past ready for a new beginning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A sweet boy who has lost most of his family is searching for a new beginning.

Despite a sad past, caregivers describe 11-year-old Cody as kind, loving and very curious.

He currently lives with more than a dozen other children in a group home.

Cody says it can be stressful from time-to-time, so he tries his best to stay calm through those rough patches.

"Finger touches, Rubik's Cube, deep breathing," Cody said.

In his spare time, he likes to play basketball, ride his bike and listen to pop music.

This blond-haired, brown-eyed boy would love to do all of his favorite things in a permanent place with an adoptive family.

"A mom, dad, a brother and a sister and pets,” Cody responded.

Cody would love to have horses in the country one day.

The past few years, he has had a tough time being in foster care and is in need of some stability.

"Because I just want a family because mostly all of my family members died,” he said.

For more information on adopting Cody, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

