× Three teens in custody, two on the run, following home invasion in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City that left a homeowner beaten and bruised.

It happened at around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at a home near NW 122nd and MacArthur when a man answered a knock at his front door.

Police say five teens forced themselves into the home and assaulted the elderly man.

The man’s granddaughter heard what was happening and locked herself in a bedroom and called police.

An officer was nearby in the area and responded quickly.

Police tell News 4 the five teens fled the scene, two in a car and three on foot.

Air One and K-9 units were called to the scene and a perimeter was established.

Three of the teens were taken into custody, but two are still on the run.

Officials say nothing was stolen from the home, but the teens left behind a BB gun.

The man was not seriously injured, sustaining scrapes and bruises.

Police have not released suspect descriptions.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.