University of Oklahoma adding parking, annual parking rate option for students

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma is adding parking, shuttles and a new annual parking rate option for the fall semester.

Approximately 500 spaces will be added at the former Parkview Apartments lot on Lindsey Street, south of OU Brandt Park and Duck Pond. The spaces will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and complimentary CART shuttles will take students to the Campus Depot stop on Asp Avenue, west of the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The university is also adding more commuter parking by constructing Headington Hall and the Sarkeys Energy Center expansion lots. Construction will start this fall on the two new student parking lots that will add about 350 spaces when it opens in spring 2020.

“We are excited that we have the opportunity to offer convenient parking for commuter students at the former Parkview Apartment site at the competitive rate of $50 a year,” said Kristapher Glenn, director of Parking and Transportation. “With parking rates unchanged this year and the addition of a $50 rate plan, we believe parking is going to be even more affordable and convenient for our students than in the past.”