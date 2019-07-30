× Yukon man arrested after allegedly uploading child pornography to social media platform

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Yukon man was arrested after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to a social media platform.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Alonzo Huddleston was arrested on July 16 after allegedly uploading child pornography to Pinterest.

The sheriff’s office says Pinterest audited Huddleston’s account and sent the images to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, who sent the information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI then contacted the sheriff’s office earlier this month, and that’s when the investigation started.

A search warrant was executed at Huddleston’s residence in Surrey Hills after investigators located the user of the account.

Officials say Huddleston provided a confession to investigators “regarding his habit of downloading child pornography.”

More than 100 images of child pornography were found on his phone and PC, along with a DVD Huddleston gave investigators.

Multiple electronic devices from Huddleston’s home were seized for forensic examination.

Huddleston was transported to the Canadian County Jail where he booked on one count of possession of child pornography. Officials say he has since bonded out of jail.

Additional charges are likely to be presented to the district attorney once the forensic examination is complete, according to the sheriff’s office.