2 arrested in connection with Haskell shooting

HASKELL, Okla. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Haskell shooting.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 300 block of West Hickory.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, multiple people attempted to kick in the door. Shots were fired, and five people were injured. Three remain hospitalized.

Jobe Anthony Terronez, 18, and Jakeyvious Key, 18, were taken into custody Wednesday after being treated and released from the hospital. They are facing first-degree burglary charges and being held without bond in the Muskogee County Jail.

OSBI said nobody inside the residence at the time of the incident was injured in the gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.