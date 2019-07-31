FAA awards $11 million to five small airports across Oklahoma

WASHINGTON – Five small airports across Oklahoma have been awarded millions in grant money in order to fund improvements.

On Wednesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants. Several airports in Oklahoma will receive a total of $11.42 million.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Oklahoma will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.

The grants to airports in Oklahoma include the following awards:

$3.8 million to Ardmore Municipal Airport for taxiway construction.

$2.95 million to Chandler Regional Airport for taxiway construction.

$396,468 to Chickasha Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron construction.

$160,250 to Frederick Regional Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

$4.12 million to South Grand Lake Regional Airport in Ketchum to widen a runway and for runway rehabilitation.

According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.