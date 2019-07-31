Gov. Stitt kicks off Top Ten cabinet tour

WOODWARD, Okla. – Governor Kevin Stitt has launched the Top Ten cabinet tour which includes his cabinet holding four public meetings in the final months of 2019.

Stitt and cabinet members will discuss what his administration has done, as well as Oklahomans giving their input on what they would like to see addressed.

The first Top Ten cabinet event takes place Wednesday at the High Plains Technology Center in Woodward. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

“My administration is committed to working with the people of Oklahoma to deliver a Top Ten state, which is why we are taking our cabinet meeting on the road to share about our progress and to listen to citizens,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “As part of the public meeting, we will share about our progress in delivering government accountability, recruiting new jobs to diversify our economy, and generating innovative solutions to address access to healthcare and a quality public education. We will also spend time hearing from you, touring your community, and meeting with local leaders as we work together to ensure success for all 4 million Oklahomans.”

The High Plains Technology Center is located at 3921 34th St. in Woodward.

Members of the Stitt’s Cabinet include: Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Secretary of Tourism and Branding; Steve Buck, Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood; Lisa Billy, Secretary of Native American Affairs; Tim Gatz, Secretary of Transportation; John Budd, Secretary of Agency Accountability; David Ostrowe, Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration; Sean Kouplen, Secretary of Commerce; Ken Wagner, Secretary of Energy and Environment; Blayne Arthur, Secretary of Agriculture; Mike Mazzei, Secretary of Budget; Michael Rogers, Secretary of State and Education; Chip Keating, Secretary of Public Safety; Jerome Loughridge, Secretary of Health and Mental Health; Kayse Shrum, Secretary of Science and Innovation; and Ben Robinson, Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs.