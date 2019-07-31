× Law enforcement agencies team up to help grandparents with school supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma law enforcement agencies stepped up to help Oklahoma grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City police, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and New Song Church joined forces with Sunbeam Family Services to provide backpacks, school supplies, new uniforms and shoes to children.

Organizers say it is especially needed since most of the grandparents are on a fixed income.

Brent Whitson says he never imagined at his age that he and his wife would be raising an 11-year-old on their own.

“I was going to retire early from the phone company, but that kind of went up in smoke. I did go ahead and retire, and then I had to get another job. Now I work for the state. I’m a government employee, and we just keep on keeping on,” Whitson said.

Oklahoma now ranks seventh in the nation for the number of grandparents raising grandchildren. Just last year, the Sooner State held the number two spot.