Man who died in police custody in Bethany identified 

BETHANY, Okla. – Bethany police have released more details after a man became unresponsive during an arrest and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Monday, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area near NW 63rd and Rockwell in reference to a disturbance.

Police were told that a man was hitting vehicles, falling down in his driveway, making noises and may have been under the influence. Police were also told a person tried to check on the man, but the man “became aggressive and assumed a fighting stance,” police say.

According to Bethany police, an officer, Steven Yeager, a 7-year veteran, arrived at the scene, and found the man rolling on the ground making “snorting and moaning sounds.”

The man, now identified as 38-year-old Jason Yahola, was then placed in handcuffs.

Police say within minutes, Yahola started showing signs of a possible overdose and became unresponsive.

NARCAN was administered and officers began CPR.

Yahola was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bethany police announced on Wednesday that a preliminary report from the medical examiner indicates there was no fatal trauma to Yahola and/or no traumatic brain injury.

The cause and manner of death has not been determined and is pending the toxicology reports.

Police have released video of the incident and News 4 is working to obtain it.

Bethany police say there was no improper action by Yeager or other officers.