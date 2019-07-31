National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum releases Kyler Murray bobbleheads

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has made two bobbleheads of a former Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback.

The museum made two officially licensed Kyler Murray bobbleheads.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner is being honored with both football and baseball bobbleheads that feature the NFL’s top draft pick in his Oklahoma uniforms.

Each bobblehead is $40 with shipping at a flat rate of $8 and features Murray getting ready to release the football while standing on a football field base with a backing that includes his name, the Oklahoma Sooners and his number 1. The baseball bobblehead features Murry admiring a long drive as well as his name, Oklahoma and his number 7.

The bobbleheads, which are being produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, are scheduled to ship in September.

Click here for the bobbleheads.