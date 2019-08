MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Troopers are investigating after members of the dive team discovered a stolen vehicle in McCurtain County.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say dive team members pulled a stolen vehicle from the Red River.

The 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 was found in the waters just west of the Hwy 37 bridge in McCurtain County.

Investigators say the vehicle was reported stolen out of McCurtain County in May.