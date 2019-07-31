Oklahoma City police host community presentation on homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders are inviting residents to learn more about the homeless population and issues affecting the community.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department will host an informative presentation on issues related to the homeless population.

Organizers say they will talk about enforcing trespassing, shoplifting, vandalism and littering rules, while also meeting with representatives from the Homeless Alliance about how to make a difference.

Experts say they will also discuss how to empower and not enable homelessness in the community.

The presentation will be held at Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center, located at 3400 N.W. 36th St. in Oklahoma City.

To register, click here.