Oklahoma Humane Society receives $40,000 grant

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local animal rescue organization says it will be able to save more lives thanks to a new grant.

The Oklahoma Humane Society announced that it has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its lifesaving initiatives.

“This grant award truly helps Oklahoma Humane change the landscape of animal welfare in Oklahoma, and we are grateful to the Petco Foundation for making our meaningful work possible,” said Dana McCrory, President and CEO of Oklahoma Humane Society.