Police searching for 3 suspects after rifle is stolen from vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are on the hunt for a group of alleged car burglars after a U.S. Marshal’s weapon was stolen from his vehicle.

“One of the last things we want is to have any kind of shootings in the neighborhood,” said Chris Hughes, who caught the suspects on his surveillance cameras.

Some homeowners in southeast Oklahoma City woke up to find three suspects targeting vehicles on their surveillance cameras. One of them was even carrying an assault rifle.

“They went up and flipped off the camera. So, they’re pretty bold,” Hughes said.

That rifle was allegedly stolen from the truck of a U.S. Marshal, who said the weapon is his personal gun. A bulletproof vest was also taken.

In the neighborhood across the street, Mark Putnam’s cameras alerted him that the same burglars were outside his home.

“I saw the individuals, there were three, not just one, at the end of my driveway. I asked them what they were doing and they immediately took off through the woods toward 59th street,” Putnam said.

The neighbors said because their neighborhood is on the edge of Oklahoma City Police Department's patrol jurisdiction, they don’t get much police surveillance. They hope now that will change.

“I’d like to see a little more patrol, or at least a faster response,” Putnam said.

The stolen rifle is described as black with a 10-inch chrome barrel, tan slides, a tan pistol grip, tan butt stock, and a tan sling. The bulletproof vest was green in color and had US Marshal insignias attached to it as well as a soft US Marshal badge.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.