Police searching for alleged thief who stole rifle, bulletproof vest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a law enforcement officer’s rifle is now in the wrong hands following a burglary.

On July 28, Oklahoma City police were called to the home of a U.S. Marshal following a car burglary in far southeastern Oklahoma City.

According to the police report, surveillance cameras captured three people looking into the windows of the man’s truck before they grabbed a stone paver from a neighbor’s yard.

The affidavit states that the alleged suspects used the paver to break the back window of the truck.

The victim told investigators that his personal rifle and a backup U.S. Marshal bulletproof vest were stolen from the truck.

“He described the rifle as being black with a 10 inch chrome barrel, tan slides, a tan pistol grip, tan butt stock, and a tan sling. His bulletproof vest was green in color and had US Marshal insignias attached to it as well as a soft US Marshal badge,” the report states.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.