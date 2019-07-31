× Semi crashes into bridge on I-35 in Norman

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are working to clean up an accident in Norman Wednesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the southbound I-35 off-ramp to US-77/Flood Ave. is closed and northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane between Tecumseh Rd. and Indian Hills Rd. in Norman.

ODOT says the closures are due to a semi that crashed into a bridge in the area at around 3:30 a.m. The driver was not injured, and the bridge is closed indefinitely due to structural damage.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Officials recommend drivers use SH-77H/Sooner Rd. as cleanup is expected to last during rush hour.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash.