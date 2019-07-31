× Shooting victim found near NE Oklahoma City hotel identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – The victim of a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Relax Inn near NE 23rd St. and MLK in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one person shot outside of the hotel.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. Oklahoma City police identified the victim as 48-year-old Gerald Lawan Jones.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

This is Oklahoma City’s 46th homicide of the year.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.