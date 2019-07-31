The Salvation Army Kicks Off 2019 Christmas Assistance Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is now giving appointments for registration to residents of Oklahoma County for its 2019 Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program helps families with children 0 – 12, and senior citizens 62 and older by providing Christmas assistance. Last year, over 2,000 Angels received Christmas assistance through The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma’s program.

Appointments for registration will be available Monday, August 5th through Friday, August 30th at our social services office located at 1001 N Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Staff will be available to assist families from 8:30am to noon and from 1:00 to 4:00pm.

To receive an appointment, individuals must bring a current photo ID and proof of residence, such as a current utility bill or rent/lease receipt.

Residents of Oklahoma County and residents of ZIP codes 73159, 73165 and 73170 of Cleveland County are eligible to receive an appointment at this office.

For more information, please contact The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma at 405-246-1100 Monday through Friday during business hours.

