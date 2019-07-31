OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 31: Oklahoma City Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison bangs a drum before the start of their Game Six against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 31, 2014 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Thunder Release Preseason Schedule
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 31: Oklahoma City Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison bangs a drum before the start of their Game Six against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 31, 2014 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The Oklahoma City Thunder released its preseason schedule on Wednesday for the 2019-20 season.
The Thunder will play four games, three of which will be in the state of Oklahoma and two at Chesapeake Arena.
DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
TIME (CDT
Oct. 8
vs. Dallas Mavericks
Tulsa, OK
7:00 p.m.
Oct. 10
vs. New Zealand Breakers
Oklahoma City, OK
7:00 p.m.
Oct. 14
at Dallas Mavericks
Dallas, TX
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16
vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Oklahoma City, OK
7:00 p.m.
The regular season schedule will be released by the NBA later this summer.