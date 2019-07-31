× Thunder Release Preseason Schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder released its preseason schedule on Wednesday for the 2019-20 season.

The Thunder will play four games, three of which will be in the state of Oklahoma and two at Chesapeake Arena.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CDT Oct. 8 vs. Dallas Mavericks Tulsa, OK 7:00 p.m. Oct. 10 vs. New Zealand Breakers Oklahoma City, OK 7:00 p.m. Oct. 14 at Dallas Mavericks Dallas, TX 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 vs. Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City, OK 7:00 p.m.

The regular season schedule will be released by the NBA later this summer.