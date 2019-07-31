× Volunteers needed for grand opening celebration of Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Volunteers are needed for the grand opening of a new park in Oklahoma City in September.

The grand opening of Scissortail Park is set for September 27- September 29. The park sits on 70 acres of public space on the south side of the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Officials are expecting an estimated 100,000 visitors for grand opening weekend.

The park is needing volunteers to help with assisting with day-of vendors, crafts, activities, and entertainment.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Programs and Activities – assist with children’s programming, outdoor games and demos, community art projects, and more.

Facilities and Logistics – assist with trash and recycling pick-up to keep our park beautiful.

Horticulture– help with early morning prep and maintenance of the Park’s grounds.

Sponsor Reception and Donor Relations – assist with bartending, replenishing trays, and various tasks as needed.

Guest Services – assigned to information booths to help answer FAQs, oversee lost and found items, and retail sales.

Volunteer and Hospitality Tent – aid with check-in, waivers, credentials, and replenishing food.

Surveying and Roving – collect survey results from visitors and answer FAQs about the event and park.

Food Truck – assist with food truck set-up, monitor lines, and reload runs.

Line Information – assist with concert entrances and FAQs about the Friday night concert and Grand Opening Weekend.

Click here to pick a shift.