Water shortage emergency declared for community of Minco

MINCO, Okla. – As temperatures continue to rise this summer, residents in one Oklahoma community are being asked to conserve water.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Minco declared a water shortage emergency for the community.

As a result of the declaration, there will be no outdoor watering until further notice. The ban includes watering yards, filling swimming pools and washing cars.

“Due to extreme heat and dry conditions, along with high water usage, our reserve water is depleted and we are unable to catch up. There is to be NO OUTSIDE WATERING until further notice. (i.e. watering yards, washing cars, filling swimming pools,)” the declaration reads.

However, officials say residents can give their animals water and water gardens if they use a watering can.