Ardmore investigators taking fresh look at 1987 cold case

ARDMORE, Okla. – Oklahoma officials are taking another look at an unsolved 1987 murder case.

On September 8, 1987, 27-year-old Debra McClendon was found dead in her pickup by her father behind Mountain View Mall. She had been shot in the head, officials said.

Nearly 32 years later, no arrests have been made and the case remains unsolved.

Ardmore investigators are looking at the case again in hopes of bringing closure to the McClendon family.

“I’ve got to dig through all those documents and all those interviews and photographs, and crime scene photographs, and stuff like that to try and come up with new stuff,” said Detective Matt Miller.

Miller says there are details about the case police remain unsure of.

“There’s a big period of time in-between there, between the time she went missing and the time she was found, that we have to try and piece together. What exactly happened? Who was responsible for this?” Miller told KTEN.

He is hoping anyone with information will come forward.