Best Buy employee arrested after allegedly recording video under woman’s dress

TULSA, Okla. – An electronic store employee was arrested after he allegedly recorded video on his phone under a woman’s dress.

According to FOX 23, officers responded to a Best Buy in Tulsa after the woman called management and police.

Officials say the employee, Jordy Masengi, was helping the woman buy a laptop when he allegedly put his cell phone, while it was recording a video, on the ground and kicked it under the woman’s dress.

Police say Masengi first denied the accusation, but later admitted to doing it multiple times.

Authorities found photos and videos on his phone and say he admitted to using a Go Pro camera and phone to record women changing in dressing rooms on several occasions.

Tulsa police believe there are other victims who do not know they were recorded.

Best Buy released the following statement about the incident:

“We are deeply disturbed by these serious allegations against this employee. The individual has been suspended as we learn more about the incident. The personal safety of our customers is always our top priority and we will assist local law enforcement as they investigate this case.”

Masengi was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of peeping tom with photographic/electronic equipment.