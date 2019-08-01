Chicken N Pickle indoor, outdoor entertainment complex coming to Oklahoma City 

OKLAHOMA CITY – An indoor and outdoor entertainment complex with a restaurant and sports bar is coming to Oklahoma City!

This fall, crews will break ground on Chicken N Pickle, an entertainment complex with a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts, ping pong and a variety of games.

Chicken N Pickle in Oklahoma City will feature six indoor and five outdoor pickleball courts, lawn games, a rooftop bar and a full-service restaurant “using locally-sourced Amish chickens to make rotisserie chicken dishes.”

It will seat more than 300 people and hold more than 600.

Once the complex is finished, Chicken N Pickle will begin hosting pickleball clinics for beginners or advanced players and pickleball tournaments.

The complex is set to break ground in the 9000 Broadway Complex, near Britton and Broadway in Oklahoma City, this fall.