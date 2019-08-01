Free event to provide groceries, health services to Oklahoma City community

OKLAHOMA CITY – As families in Oklahoma City are getting ready for the start of the school year, district leaders are busy organizing a fun event that will provide over $1 million in free resources to families.

Love OKC One Day is an event that unites 35 organizations and thousands of volunteers with the purpose of providing free resources for children, families and elderly residents who may be struggling.

Organizers say the event will provide groceries, health services, connections to community service agencies, lunch, haircuts, family portraits and activities for children at no cost while supplies last.

Job fair opportunities and community service agencies will also be available to help individuals with long-term resources.

Love OKC One Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aug. 17 at the Oklahoma Expo Hall at State Fair Park.

For those who cannot drive to the event, transportation will be provided.

Buses will arrive at John Marshall High School and Star-Spencer High School at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Buses will also be provided at Capitol Hill High School, Classen SAS High School, Douglass High School, Emerson North, Northwest Classen High School, Southeast High School, and U.S. Grant High School at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the buses will transport the remaining people back to the school sites.