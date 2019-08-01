× Group asking lawmakers, governor to push for nursing home reform

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group advocating for nursing home reform in Oklahoma gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol to deliver a letter to Governor Stitt and state lawmakers.

Wes Bledsoe, with A Perfect Cause, says there are big problems with several small cities in Oklahoma that own multiple nursing homes.

Bledsoe says cities are interested in owning nursing homes to get extra federal dollars that could help keep their rural hospitals open. However, he says the quality of many of these homes is lacking.

“Veterans, their spouses and other Oklahomans who’ve served our state and nation are suffering and dying needlessly. There are three primary causes for this unacceptable effect. These causes include out-of-town state owners, diversion of funds through common ownership, and systematic failure of state oversight agencies,” said Bledsoe.

Bledsoe says the governor’s goal to create a ‘Top Ten State’ needs to include a focus on nursing home care.

Oklahoma ranks law on most quality-of-care lists.