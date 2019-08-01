× Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman outside Oklahoma County Annex building

OKLAHOMA CITY – An intern at the public defender’s office was allegedly brutally attacked by a transient outside the Oklahoma County Annex building.

It happened on Tuesday around noon outside the Oklahoma County Court Annex building.

“The rest of the interns were taking the elevators and I don’t do elevators. So, I said I would take the stairs and meet them down there,” Sara Sharp said.

At the end of those stairs, Sharp had a terrifying encounter with 40-year-old Antwan Allen.

She said she smiled at him and tried to continue on her way.

“The dude was like, ‘Are you laughing at me too?’ And I didn’t think he was talking to me because it was such an off the wall comment. So, I kept walking,” Sharp said.

That’s when she said he shouted it at her again, even louder this time.

“So, I turned around and started walking away from him and he yelled an expletive at me and I turn over my right shoulder to see how close he was and right as I turned, he punched me right in the face. My left side of my head went right into the ICB and then he laid me out on the floor,” Sharp said.

People who witnessed it rushed to her side and called for help.

Allen was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of assault and battery.