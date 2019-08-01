× Man arrested after deputies discover meth in pickup, officials say

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after deputies found methamphetamine in a pickup during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team made a traffic stop on a pickup near SW 29th and Blackwelder.

Officials say they spoke to the driver, 51-year-old Lawrence Nielsen.

The sheriff’s office says Nielsen admitted to having illegal drugs in the truck.

Nearly one pound of methamphetamine was found and Nielsen was arrested.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of trafficking illegal drugs (distribution), driving left of center, drug paraphernalia and illegal parking.