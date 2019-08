MCLOUD, Okla. – Contraband was discovered at an Oklahoma correctional center last week, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a correctional officer at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud noticed three packages wrapped in duct tape.

Officials say the packages were found between fences at the facility.

The correctional officer confiscated them and staff found contraband, including more than a half-ounce of meth and 1.6 ounces of marijuana.