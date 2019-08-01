Oklahoma City Animal Welfare reducing dog, puppy adoption fees during “Hot Dogs of Summer” event

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma animal shelter is reducing its fees in order to help adoptable animals find loving homes.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare announced that it would reduce its adoption fees by half for dogs and puppies throughout the month of August.

All dog and puppy adoptions will be $30 every day of the month at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter during the “Hot Dogs of Summer” event.

“We are nearing the end of the busy summer season, so this event helps us find homes for the many dogs still in our care,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “These are all healthy, homeless pets who would make great additions for people looking to adopt.”

All adoptable animals are up-to-date on their vaccinations, are microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.