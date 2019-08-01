Oklahoma man who shot process server to be arraigned on separate charge

TULSA, Okla. – A former gubernatorial candidate who is accused of shooting a process server will be in court on Thursday.

Tulsa County jail records show 36-year-old Christopher Barnett is being held without bond on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and threatening an act of violence.

Police say Barnett was first arrested after shooting a process server last week, and was released on bond a short time later.

He has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, but he told FOX 23 that he was afraid for his life.

Barnett says he was startled when he heard a knock on his front door at 9 p.m. at night and saw a man who he didn’t know standing on his porch.

“He’s pushing on the door, so he’s trying to break into my house,” Barnett says, adding that he eventually opened the door.

Barnett says he told the man to leave, but he didn’t.

“I said, ‘you’re scaring me. I’m going to shoot you if you don’t leave,'” Barnett told FOX 23.

Barnett claims that he saw a gun in the process server’s pocket, and he saw the man reach for the weapon. At that point, Barnett shot the man in the arm.

He says he believes that the charges will be dropped since he claims that he was just defending himself and his property.

Less than 24 hours later, Barnett was arrested again after allegedly making threats about a shooting at a Tulsa University football game.

On Thursday, Barnett will be arraigned on a charge of threatening an act of violence in connection to the alleged threats.