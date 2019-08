OKLAHOMA CITY – Bikers and walkers who love to travel along the Oklahoma River will soon encounter a detour.

Officials say part of the south side of the Oklahoma River Trail will be temporarily closed for dredging at the Meridian Landing.

The trail will be barricaded near the boat landing, which is between Meridian and Portland Ave. The landing’s parking lot will also be closed.

The closure is expected to begin Monday, Aug. 5 and work is expected to take about a month.