Police chase ends in motorcycle crash in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A police chase has ended in a motorcycle crash in the northeast side.
The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday near I-44 and NW Expressway.
Police said an officer was trying to stop the motorcycle driver for traffic charges when he took off.
Not long after, the man drove off a bridge – falling 15 feet – and crashed. He was alert but badly injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
According to police, the motorcyclist was wearing an ankle monitor and will likely be facing drug charges based on evidence found on scene.
35.467560 -97.516428