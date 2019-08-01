Police chase ends in motorcycle crash in NW Oklahoma City

Posted 6:44 pm, August 1, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A police chase has ended in a motorcycle crash in the northeast side.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday near I-44 and NW Expressway.

Police said an officer was trying to stop the motorcycle driver for traffic charges when he took off.

Not long after, the man drove off a bridge – falling 15 feet – and crashed. He was alert but badly injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the motorcyclist was wearing an ankle monitor and will likely be facing drug charges based on evidence found on scene.

