Police: Facebook fight leads to deadly shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Police say a fight on Facebook led to a deadly shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Tulsa.

Authorities say 30-year-old Eldon Mustin was found shot multiple times outside the Whataburger at Cherry St. and Peoria early Wednesday morning.

Police tell FOX 23 that they believe the confrontation between Mustin and the alleged shooter started with an argument on Facebook.

Investigators say they reviewed surveillance footage and spoke to witnesses, who said that Mustin was the aggressor.

As a result, officials say no arrests have been made.