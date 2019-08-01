Police searching for alleged suspects following violent robbery in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for two men who they say are connected to a violent robbery.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for two men connected to a robbery of an individual near N.W. 23rd and Pennsylvania Ave.

During the robbery, the victim was slashed on the back of his neck.

Investigators were able to identify one of the alleged suspects as 26-year-old Zachary Frank Tims, who already has a warrant out for his arrest.

The other suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.