× Sooners 4th in Preseason Coaches Poll, Cowboys Receiving Votes

Oklahoma is ranked fourth in the preseason coaches top 25 poll released Thursday.

It marks the 18th time in the last 20 seasons OU has been ranked 8th or higher in the preseason coaches poll.

Oklahoma State is receiving votes in the poll and are the equivalent of 41st.

Here is the complete 25 preseason coaches poll:

Others receiving votes:

Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.